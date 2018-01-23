String Theory: WindSync

Tuesday, January 23, 2018

WINDSYNC

Gold Medal, 2016 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition

“...revolutionary chamber musicians…” --- Houston Chronicle

Works by Offenbach, Buxtehude, Del Aguilla, and Windsync

Sponsored by CHAMBLISS, BAHNER, & STOPHEL, P.C.

This concert will be rebroadcast through the generous support of WSMC 90.5 FM

