Stringer’s Ridge Band

Google Calendar - Stringer’s Ridge Band - 2019-10-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stringer’s Ridge Band - 2019-10-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stringer’s Ridge Band - 2019-10-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Stringer’s Ridge Band - 2019-10-17 19:00:00

Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Stringer’s Ridge is a string band that crosses musical and geographic boundaries, playing mostly instrumental tunes, with diverse and eclectic influences and a strong focus on Celtic, Old-Time, and String Band music—that could veer off into other eclectic/world/fiddle genres at a moment’s notice

Info

Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Stringer’s Ridge Band - 2019-10-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stringer’s Ridge Band - 2019-10-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stringer’s Ridge Band - 2019-10-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Stringer’s Ridge Band - 2019-10-17 19:00:00
DI 16.38

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

September 25, 2019

Thursday

September 26, 2019

Friday

September 27, 2019

Saturday

September 28, 2019

Sunday

September 29, 2019

Monday

September 30, 2019

Tuesday

October 1, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours