Stringers Ridge Band

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Stringer’s Ridge, a string band that crosses musical and geographic boundaries, playing mostly instrumental tunes, with diverse and eclectic influences and a strong focus on Celtic, Old Time, and String Band music—that could veer off into other eclectic/world/fiddle genres at a moment’s notice.

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
