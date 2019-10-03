Strong Towns Chuck Marohn

In the Strong America presentation, Strong Towns President and Founder Charles L. Marohn, Jr. highlights some of the most powerful stories in his book Strong Towns: A Bottom Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity, and uses those insights to highlight a path to community prosperity that’s as unique as your place.

Using an innovative, hands-on approach, The Strong America presentation begins by showcasing why so many towns in North America are struggling financially despite decades of robust growth, and then invites the audience to “choose their own adventure” from a range of presentation tracks and go deeper into just one area where their unique community can make a change today. Designed to be dynamic and bespoke to each town, the Strong America presentation is part community conversation, part lecture from an expert, and the catalyst you need for your place to become financially stronger.

This event will be followed by a book signing with the author. Books will be available for sale on site. This event is free but registration is requested. Learn more here: www.strongtowns.org/eventspage/2019/9/3/chattanooga-tn.