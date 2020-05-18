Stronger Together Food Giveaway

West Village 802 Pine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Westin of Chattanooga and West Village invite you to our Stronger Together 23-day food giveback.

Beginning Wednesday, April 29th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 200 bags of food will be created each day containing a variety of food items. One bag will be made available for each car. Cars are invited to drive through the 8th Street corridor and roll down their window for an awaiting attendant to deliver their bag. If you are in need of an address, please try 212 West 8th Street.

The giveaway will take place every Monday through Friday from Wednesday, April 29, until Friday, May 29th.

*We request for all interested parties to remain in their vehicles.

Charity & Fundraisers
