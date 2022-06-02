Studio Sessions: Chatt and Comix

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Dive into the world of comics during this beginner-friendly comic workshop inspired by our latest temporary exhibit “Enchanted.” Writer Erin Keepers and artist Fend Hamilton will lead you through the process of creating your own hand drawn comic as you get tips and tricks for getting started. All experiences and skill levels are welcome.

Register in advance at https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Studio-Sessions-Chatt-and-Comix $25/person ($20/member). All materials are supplied for participants. Limited spaces available so reserve your space today.

