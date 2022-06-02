× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Event Header Source_Q2_June Open comic book on table

Dive into the world of comics during this beginner-friendly comic workshop inspired by our latest temporary exhibit “Enchanted.” Writer Erin Keepers and artist Fend Hamilton will lead you through the process of creating your own hand drawn comic as you get tips and tricks for getting started. All experiences and skill levels are welcome.

Register in advance at https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Studio-Sessions-Chatt-and-Comix $25/person ($20/member). All materials are supplied for participants. Limited spaces available so reserve your space today.