Studio Sessions: Cyanotype

Dive into the world of camera-less photography as you learn about and make your own cyanotype during this outdoor workshop taught by Hunter educators. Cyanotype, one of the oldest forms of photography, uses light sensitive paper to create stunning images in a signature “cyan” blue color. Draw inspiration for your creation from our current special exhibition Power, Passion & Pose: Photographs by Ken Browar and Deborah Ory.

Members: $20

General: $25

Supplies are provided; no prior experience is necessary. Clothes may get messy working with photosensitive materials. Ages 18+ and all experience levels welcome.

The cyanotype process utilizes the sun to create images. In case of inclement weather, guests will create a mixed media work using natural and art material elements to take home.