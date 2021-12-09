Studio Sessions: Winter landscapes

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Looking out the museum’s grand foyer windows across the river, create your own oil pastel winter landscape. Hunter educators will guide you in using the saturated hues of oil pastels to create your own artwork inspired by Chattanooga’s iconic riverfront. Draw artistic inspiration from one of our current special exhibitions: Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection. Supplies are provided; no prior experience is necessary. Clothes may get messy working with oil pastels. Ages 18+ and all experience levels welcome.

Masks required for all guests over 5, regardless of vaccination status.

PRICE (includes museum admission)

$25 general / $20 museum members.

