Studs of Steel Live

to Google Calendar - Studs of Steel Live - 2020-06-27 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studs of Steel Live - 2020-06-27 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studs of Steel Live - 2020-06-27 21:00:00 iCalendar - Studs of Steel Live - 2020-06-27 21:00:00

Sky Zoo 5709 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Studs of Steel Live 

The first live stage production to bring A-Grade, exotic male entertainment combined with the phenomenon of Magic Mike, Fifty Shades of Grey and others to life with high-energy and crowd participation that will leave a breath taking experience unlike any other.

Watch your favorite fantasies come to life through visual story lines, state-of-the-art lighting, sound design, theatrical performances and next-generation special effects that captivate the senses and inspire a unique and fun level of fan interaction.

Studs of Steel Live is designed with the desires of contemporary women in mind, featuring a talented line-up of stunning studs sure to appeal to a variety of tastes. STUDS OF STEEL LIVE has captivated women and fans of all ages with an intensely exciting and extremely fun show that will leave the audience wanting MORE!

Info

Sky Zoo 5709 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
This & That
to Google Calendar - Studs of Steel Live - 2020-06-27 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studs of Steel Live - 2020-06-27 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studs of Steel Live - 2020-06-27 21:00:00 iCalendar - Studs of Steel Live - 2020-06-27 21:00:00
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

June 25, 2020

Friday

June 26, 2020

Saturday

June 27, 2020

Sunday

June 28, 2020

Monday

June 29, 2020

  • Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning

    -

    Online

Tuesday

June 30, 2020

Wednesday

July 1, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse