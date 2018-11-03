Get Ready for Thanksgiving with the Stuffing Strut 5K

Walkers and runners can enjoy a great way to gear up to the fall season’s many charity races and runs with the annual Stuffing Strut 5K at Chester Frost Park.

Now in its sixth year, the Stuffing Strut 5K will be held on Saturday, November 3rd at Chester Frost Park.

The Stuffing Strut sets itself apart from other run/walks in the greater Chattanooga area because it is the only charity event that benefits exclusively the northern part of Hamilton County. “By holding our event in northern Hamilton County, you really get a feel for the area your dollars are impacting,” said Stuffing Strut Board President Kelli Richardson. “Plus, running or walking the path through Chester Frost Park is a great way to kick off the month of November and the Thanksgiving season.”

This year, the Stuffing Strut teamed up with long-time beneficiary Northside Neighborhood House to improve the race experience for everyone involved. “We realize how blessed we are to have so many community members who support us in our mission of promoting independence for people living north of the river," said Northside Neighborhood House CEO Rachel Gammon. “This partnership with the Stuffing Strut 5K will allow us to help even more families in need in North Hamilton County."

In addition to being a timed race, the Stuffing Strut 5K is a stroller and pet-friendly event. Participants who register before the event will receive a Stuffing Strut t-shirt with race sponsor names. Top finishers in their age group will receive a medal.

Still a bargain at only $30 per runner or $100 for a family of five, the Stuffing Strut kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Chester Frost Park near the park pavilion. Event registration is currently open through Active.com by searching “Stuffing Strut.” If you are interested in sponsoring the race, please contact Kelli at info@stuffingstrut.com . For additional race and sponsorship information, visit stuffingstrut.com.