Stuffing Strut 5k

Register for the Stuffing Strut 5k to be held on Thanksgiving Day at Chester Frost Park Pavilion by visiting https://www.active.com/hixson-tn/running/distance-running-races/stuffing-strut-5k-2020?int=

There will be no day-of registration for this event, in order to enhance safety precautions.

Packet pick-up is November 25, 2020, at the Chester Frost Park pavilion from 3:00 pm through 6:30 pm.

November 10, 2020, is the cut-off date to be guaranteed a tee shirt.

The official starting time for the event is 8:30 am, and we ask you be present by 8:00 am, so we can begin grouping to ensure proper social distancing.

Masks are required at all times, with the exception being during the actual race course.

This run/walk follows a beautiful course through the campgrounds by the water. There will be extra safety measures in place the day of the race to protect participants. Runners/walkers will also have the option to complete the 5k virtually at a time of their choosing.

This event benefits organizations in North Hamilton County who assist families in need during the holiday season including the Northside Neighborhood House, the Jim Wilson Fund at the Soddy Daisy Middle School, the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, and the Soddy Daisy Food Bank