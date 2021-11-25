Stuffing Strut

Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

The Stuffing Strut is the only charity fun run that exclusively supports people living north of the river in Hamilton County. The event benefits The Northside Neighborhood House, the Soddy Daisy Food Bank, the Soddy Daisy Middle School Jim Wilson Fund and the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department.

Runners and spectators are also encouraged to bring canned and nonperishable food items for the Soddy Daisy Food Bank. Runners can register online at active.com by searching “stuffing strut”. Day-of registration begins at 7:30 am at Chester Frost Park Pavilion.

Charity & Fundraisers, Sports
9046160961
