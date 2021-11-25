× Expand Northside Neighborhood House stuffing strut logo

The Stuffing Strut is the only charity fun run that exclusively supports people living north of the river in Hamilton County. The event benefits The Northside Neighborhood House, the Soddy Daisy Food Bank, the Soddy Daisy Middle School Jim Wilson Fund and the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department.

Runners and spectators are also encouraged to bring canned and nonperishable food items for the Soddy Daisy Food Bank. Runners can register online at active.com by searching “stuffing strut”. Day-of registration begins at 7:30 am at Chester Frost Park Pavilion.