Stupid Love Drag Brunch

Please join us at 11:00am for a Drag Show & Brunch with some of Chattanooga's Fiercest Queens hosted by The Shade Girls.

This Shade Girls Events will be ALL AGES! The venue will have dance music before and after the show for those who wish to do so. We will also offer a Craft Brewery Bar featuring craft beer cocktail selections for our patrons while they enjoy the show.

We are thrilled to offer this new show full of talented queens and plan to work with many more in the future. So we appreciate your support.