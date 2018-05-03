Siskin Children’s Institute is pleased to announce Kim Leffew and Carrie Eaves as the co-chairs for the 2018 StyleWorks luncheon and fashion show. A spring tradition in Chattanooga, StyleWorks – Fashion with Compassion supports Siskin Children’s Institute’s programs that serve more than 2,600 children with special needs and their families annually. StyleWorks, will take place on Thursday, May 3, beginning at 11:00am at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

This year’s event welcomes a new presenting sponsor, Dillard’s, known for providing designer apparel, shoes, and accessories as well as high end beauty products and home goods. Local models as well as current and former children of the Institute along with their families will showcase Dillard’s trendiest clothing and accessories in the StyleWorks runway fashion show, produced by Kim Coulter Style Makers. Guests will be treated to a show full of smiling faces that highlight the work of Siskin Children’s Institute.

“I can’t express, in words, how honored I am to be the co-chair for Styleworks 2018. In November 2011, our family of three entered the butterfly gates and never looked back. It is difficult for me to envision what 18 months to age 6 would have been like for our son Laik, and our family, without Siskin Children’s Institute,” says event co-chair Kim Leffew. “As Chattanoogans, the families in our city and surrounding areas are exponentially fortunate that we have a resource like Siskin Children’s Institute. StyleWorks gives the attendees a brief glance into the Institute. I invite everyone to come see the butterflies spread their wings on the fashion runway!”

Five families will be featured at this year’s event, both families with children currently enrolled in programs and those who got their start with the Institute and are flourishing as teens and adults. Guests will be inspired by their stories and their incredible accomplishments, all while enjoying an exciting runway fashion show like no other.

"I have been involved with the Institute for many years, and I have seen firsthand the positive impact that a specialized program can have on a child with special needs and their families," says event co-chair Carrie Eaves. "My daughter got the best start in life thanks to Siskin, and I am so happy to share my story and support this mission."

In addition to the fashion show, attendees will have the opportunity to shop at the pop-up Dillard’s store just before the luncheon and following the fashion show. Donations made at this year’s event will be used for a scholarship fund to provide opportunities for more children with special needs to attend the Siskin Early Learning Center.

We look forward to you joining us at our 42nd annual StyleWorks, Fashion with Compassion event. You can help Siskin Children’s Institute make a difference in the lives of children with special needs and their families in the Chattanooga region just by attending this event and showing your support at the fashion show. This year’s event will be dedicated to the memory of Amelia David Allen.

For more information about StyleWorks 2018 or to purchase your ticket, visit siskin.org/styleworks.