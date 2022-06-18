Subfest at Stove Works

× Expand Designed by Kat Friedmann Subfest_RoundTwo Official Subfest Flyer

Welcome back to Chattanooga's second annual Subfest held at Stove Works! The city's favorite DIY music & arts collaboration.

Subfest is an all-day outdoor mini music festival that takes place in a big courtyard at local arts organization, Stove Works, right off Main Street. This event is FREE to attend, and open to the public, ALL AGES! It's from 3 PM to 11 PM, with 7 incredible bands lined up.

- Flavorless DJs: ITSJUSTME and Bad Bert B2B (Chattanooga, TN)

- Girl Tones (Bowlng Green, KY)

- The Sewing Club (Nashville, TN)

- Psychic Dungeon (Chattanooga, TN)

- Listening Skulls (Chattanooga, TN)

- Toadsmoke (Chattanooga, TN)

- Thelma and The Sleaze (Nashville, TN)

Make sure to bring some money for food trucks, band merch, and beer by Hutton & Smith (21+ to drink)!

Support your local musicians and artists! <3