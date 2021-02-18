Substance Abuse Among Those Experiencing Homelessness

Caring for someone with a substance abuse disorder can be a confusing, frightening, maddening experience. In this training we will provide a basic overview of the kinds of substances that are abused and the effect they have on the body and mind, and on the community and care givers. We will also examine signs of overdose, withdrawal, and when substance abuse can be life threatening.

About the instructor:

Cindy Manginelli directs the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.’s efforts to engage and create a diverse community of individuals, coalitions, and programs that directly address issues at the intersection of homelessness and health care. She also manages the Council’s ongoing work to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within the community of those who experience and address homelessness.

