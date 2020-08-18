Successful Container Gardening For Vegetables

Would you like a garden but don’t have the space, time, or mobility for an in-ground garden? Do you hate pulling weeds? These are just a few of the reasons that container gardening may be a good option for you.

In this workshop, you will learn from an expert gardener the advantages and disadvantages of container gardening, different types of containers, helpful hints on the planting and placement of containers, and container friendly vegetables. You’ll also learn about the best soil, fertilizer, and amount of watering for a healthy garden.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/311464949995374/

𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿: Katie Bishop loves everything about gardening! She is a master gardener, garden manager at the Food Bank, and a program assistant at the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension. An experienced instructor, Katie will wow you with her passion for making gardening easy and fun. If you are looking for a socially distanced escape to see a beautiful garden, stop by the Food Bank vegetable garden where Katie planted, babies, and harvests 23 raised beds for emergency food box distribution.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽𝘀: The workshop will be on Zoom. There will be lots of opportunity to ask live questions. Women Repair Zone will provide you with instructions to make using Zoom easy.

𝗣𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Payment required in advance. $20 until Thursday, August 13 at 9 PM EST; $25 until Sunday, August 16 at 9 PM EST.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂'𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱: Something to take notes with. You will be sent a link with the liability waiver closer to the workshop date.

𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝘆: While Women Repair Zone understands that sometimes life unexpectedly intervenes and you can’t attend a workshop, we can only offer a refund when you send bea@womenrepairzone.com an email one week prior to the scheduled workshop date or if Women Repair Zone cancels a workshop. You will be issued a credit if you notify Women Repair Zone via email up to 72 hours before a workshop that you cannot attend. All credits are valid for three months from the date of the workshop you missed. We cannot offer a credit less than 72 hours before a workshop.