Succulent Foundation Paper Piecing

Discover this modern sewing technique that teaches you how to piece sharp angles and gorgeous shapes while creating an on trend succulent mini panel that you can use as wall decor or a throw pillow.

A pattern and instructions will be provided via a download link upon sign up.

Supplies Needed:

Sewing machine

Thread

Straight pins

Fabric glue pen

Fabric requirements given in pattern

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/13/succulent-foundation-paper-piecing

About the instructor:

Melissa de Leon Mason is a modern quilt designer and teacher. Her work has been displayed in museums and shows like QuiltCon and the International Quilt Festival. She has also been featured in publications such as Curated Quilts and Make Modern Magazine. You can find her on Instagram @quiltallthethings_ or on her website www.quiltallthethings.com.