Succulents 101

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Free Public Gardening Classes online via Zoom in 2021.

The next class takes place on Saturday, February 20 at 10:00 a.m., featuring “Succulents 101” presented by Master Gardener Juanita Wade. The Zoom link to access this public class is available on the MGHC website: https://mghc.org/public-classes/.

Master Gardener Juanita Wade comments, “Succulents are a great introduction if you are new to gardening or something different and interesting to try for an experienced gardener. These drought-resistant plants with thick leaves, stems and roots that are designed to store water come in a wide variety of ornamental shapes and colors. In this class, people will learn about the many different types of succulents that exist, best care practices, and creative ways that can be used to display them. As a beginning gardener, I only recently discovered the wonderful world of succulents, but they have quickly become a fascinating and fun new gardening adventure. I hope my enthusiasm will encourage others to explore them as well. With succulents, it doesn’t take much to have a green thumb!”