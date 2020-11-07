Sullivan Band
Sullivan Band returns for another performance at Trish's Sports Bar on Saturday night November 7th at 8pm..
Music hits from Southern and Classic Rock, Country, Blues, Funk, and Motown.... Come join the fun!
Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Sullivan Band
