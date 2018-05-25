Summer 2K18 Hip Hop Festival

Kicking off the Summer with some of the most talented artists on the rise! Including 423KidK, Mad Salvy, Orion Hunter, Thermo, Justice, Kreative Music Group, Beekman and Master.
$10 a ticket
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
