Summer Christmas Movie Night

Ringgold Depot 155 Depot Street, City of Ringgold, Georgia 30736

Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold and the Ringgold Convention and Visitors Bureau are hosting a Summer Christmas Movie Night at the Ringgold Depot. The event features Mary Poppins Returns and aids Catoosa County residents to improve their sight and assist with other Lions projects. 

The evening Tuesday, July 9, 2019 will feature a showing of  at 7 p.m. at the Ringgold Depot. The event is free but donations will be received. Concessions will be available for purchase. Children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Lions will also collect used glasses for recycling.  Event Partners are  Boynton United Methodist Church,  Hamilton Glass Co. of Dalton,  Dr. Denise Shepard, and NGEMC Members Operation Round Up. 

