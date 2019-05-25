Enjoy some of the best toe-tapping old-time, bluegrass and country music all summer long! Also try some delicious southern cuisine at Café 7 during Summer Music Weekends (www.seerockcity.com/summermusic). Activities include the Walking in Frieda’s Footsteps Tour, making Aunt Frieda’s fire fly jars and some 1930’s Americana all around! And returning for the 15th season are the amazing Birds of Prey Shows! Experience these powerful and majestic birds up close. A unique learning experience high atop Lookout Mountain! (www.seerockcity.com/birds)
Summer Music Weekends
Rock City Gardens 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Theater & Dance"Love and Information"
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicTNT
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicDrakeford
-
-
Education & LearningMoney School After Hours: Avoid the Cycle of Debt
-
-
Education & LearningHomebrewing 101: Make Your Own Beer
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Hara Paper
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Education & LearningTie the Knot: A Ropes Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
-
Theater & Dance"Fireflies"
-
Charity & FundraisersDining with H*Art
Saturday
-
Education & LearningCoffee Origins and Varietals
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessArtful Yoga at Southern Soul Yoga
-
-
Theater & Dance"Love and Information"
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Holder
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicNick & Luke
-
Concerts & Live MusicResurrection Mary
-
Education & LearningBreaking the Cycle of Discrimination
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & Dance"Fences"
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicPete Boubel
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Education & LearningArchaeology Museum Lecture
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatYoga/Sound with Maggie, Danimal, and Frenchy
-
Education & LearningNo Pressure: Instant Pot 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicEric Kirkendoll
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal