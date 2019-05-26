Summer Music Weekends

Rock City Gardens 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750

Enjoy some of the best toe-tapping old-time, bluegrass and country music all summer long! Also try some delicious southern cuisine at Café 7 during Summer Music Weekends (www.seerockcity.com/summermusic). Activities include the Walking in Frieda’s Footsteps Tour, making Aunt Frieda’s fire fly jars and some 1930’s Americana all around! And returning for the 15th season are the amazing Birds of Prey Shows! Experience these powerful and majestic birds up close. A unique learning experience high atop Lookout Mountain! (www.seerockcity.com/birds)

Rock City Gardens 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750
Concerts & Live Music
