Summer Saturdays: Celebrating BIPOC & LGBTQIA+ Entrepreneurs

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Summer Saturdays is a free day party happening the third Saturday of every month during the summer. Each month, we’ll celebrate and highlight a variety of entrepreneurs and provide space for social connection and community.

The series is brought to you by The Company Lab, Pioneer Lighting & Grip, LLC, and Post Meridiem Spirits.

This month, join us as we celebrate BIPOC & LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs with:

A portrait pop-up: free portraits for BIPOC &/or LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs by J Adams Photography. Sign up here. First come, first served.

CO.LAB Lounge with giveaways from local BIPOC & LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs

Cash bar (first drink provided by Post Meridiem Spirits!)

Refreshing popsicles for purchase from King of Pops

Music from DJ MCPRO

Fun and games

