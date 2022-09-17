Summer Saturdays: Celebrating Hispanic/Latinx Entrepreneurs

× Expand Thechattery.org summer saturdays graphics (Facebook Event Cover) Summer Saturdays

Summer Saturdays is a free day party happening the third Saturday of every month during the summer. Each month, we’ll celebrate and highlight a variety of entrepreneurs and provide space for social connection and community.

This event is sponsored by Latina Professionals of Chattanooga. The series is brought to you by The Company Lab, Pioneer Lighting & Grip, LLC, and Post Meridiem Spirits.

This month, join us as we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate Hispanic/Latinx entrepreneurs with:

Local Hispanic/Latinx businesses:

Lighthouse Boutique

Artisan Mexican and Guatemalan items and Guatemalan/Central American food from Martha Elizabeth Ordonez

Artist Kristina Sanchez-Mills

The Local Juicery & Kitchen

Live music from La Rumba Band

Cash bar (first drink provided by Post Meridiem Spirits!)

Fun and games