Summer Saturdays: Celebrating Hispanic/Latinx Entrepreneurs

Thechattery.org
summer saturdays graphics (Facebook Event Cover)
Summer Saturdays
Summer Saturdays is a free day party happening the third Saturday of every month during the summer. Each month, we’ll celebrate and highlight a variety of entrepreneurs and provide space for social connection and community.
This event is sponsored by Latina Professionals of Chattanooga. The series is brought to you by The Company Lab, Pioneer Lighting & Grip, LLC, and Post Meridiem Spirits.
This month, join us as we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate Hispanic/Latinx entrepreneurs with:
Local Hispanic/Latinx businesses:
Lighthouse Boutique
Artisan Mexican and Guatemalan items and Guatemalan/Central American food from Martha Elizabeth Ordonez
Artist Kristina Sanchez-Mills
The Local Juicery & Kitchen
Live music from La Rumba Band
Cash bar (first drink provided by Post Meridiem Spirits!)
Fun and games