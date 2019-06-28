Summer Sidewalk Sale

Amani Chattanooga 420 South Willow Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Join us at Amani Chattanooga for our Summer Sidewalk Sale!

Up to 60% off all our clothing!

Shop handmade clothing made by the women of Amani Kenya and Liberia. Each unique with traditional African fabrics.

June 28, 12-5

June 29, 12-4

