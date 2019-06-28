Join us at Amani Chattanooga for our Summer Sidewalk Sale!
Up to 60% off all our clothing!
Shop handmade clothing made by the women of Amani Kenya and Liberia. Each unique with traditional African fabrics.
June 28, 12-5
June 29, 12-4
Amani Chattanooga 420 South Willow Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
