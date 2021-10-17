Sunday Barre with Neighborhood Barre Chattanooga - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

This 50 minute classic barre workout delivers a true all-levels experience by seamlessly integrating optional full-body and cardio sequences. Craving the isometric shake of classic barre? Stay in your base position. Looking to build heat and torch calories? Strap on a set of ankle weights and follow the optional dynamic movements. This class truly offers something for everyone!

Please note: Bring your own mat. You can also bring a small towel and water bottle. Masks are required upon entry and while walking around. Participants will be spaced out.

About the teacher:

Conni Boykins has been with Neighborhood Barre Chattanooga since 2019 and focuses on teaching high energy, challenging classes for people of all levels and abilities. She works in finance and was raised in the South. When you see her around, please tell her the best book you've ever read.

