1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Sunday Funday on the patio? We don’t mind if we do!

Chattanooga music scene favorite, Amber Fults is coming to the patio this Sunday for brunch. The Rossville native has been performing her original compositions around the southeast since 2005. She has played the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festival, among many others.

Don’t miss a great performance by Amber or your favorite southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites. We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Concerts & Live Music
