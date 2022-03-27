Sunday Brunch with Amber Fults

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

It's that time again, music is coming back to the 1885 Grill patio! We're enjoying Sunday brunch with the one and only Amber Fults!

Chattanooga music scene favorite, Amber Fults is coming to the patio this Sunday for brunch. The Rossville native has been performing her original compositions around the southeast since 2005. She has played the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festival, among many others.

Don’t miss a great performance by Amber or your favorite southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites. We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
to
