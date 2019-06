Cap off a weekend filled with celebration and join us for Sunday Brunch on the patio with live music by Amber Fults. With a voice of a youthful, but old-soul, she sings of life, love and relationships. Taking inspiration from The Beatles to John Mayer, this singer- songwriter has been writing and performing her compositions around the southeast since 2005.

Don’t miss our mimosa specials, Bloody Mary bar or our brunch favorites! We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.