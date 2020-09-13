Angelina Claire
Sundays are made for brunch! We’ll see you on the patio for Sunday brunch, lunch and a Bloody Mary. Don’t miss the greatest meal of the weekend or live music from Angelina Clare!
to
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Angelina Claire
Sundays are made for brunch! We’ll see you on the patio for Sunday brunch, lunch and a Bloody Mary. Don’t miss the greatest meal of the weekend or live music from Angelina Clare!
Education & LearningVirtual Money School - Free Financial Classes
-
Food & DrinkHow Do You Like Dem Apples?
-
Concerts & Live MusicHill City Sessions: Featuring The Afternooners + Danimal Pinson
-
Education & LearningIntermediate Enneagram: Instincts
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicMoon River Music Festival
Art & ExhibitionsDeveloping Studies for Your Paintings with Christopher Groves
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Education & Learning9 Tips for Successful Online Teaching
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.