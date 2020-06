Sunday Brunch with David Bingaman

There’s no better way to kick off your Sunday than with Sunday Brunch on the patio! Enjoy Bloody Mary’s and mimosas, along with southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites. David Bingaman will also be live on the patio!

A Texas turned Tennessee transplant, David Bingaman's is inspired and influenced by music and stories. from the region. David blends thought provoking lyrics with lighthearted playing to create a sound all his own.

*Music weather permitting.