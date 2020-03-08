Gino Fanelli is kicking off patio season this Sunday at 1885 Grill St. Elmo! Enjoy brunch and the sunshine with listening to Gino play. We are looking forward to another great patio season filled with live, local music!
Gino Fanelli
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningDrawing Large with Timur Akhriev
-
Art & ExhibitionsArt Therapy for Adults
-
Art & ExhibitionsFrist Friday Art Reception
-
Art & ExhibitionsWomanART: Celebrating International Women's Month
-
Art & ExhibitionsMaking Space-Artwork by Amazing Women
Saturday
-
Theater & DanceGPS Terpsichord Spring Concert
-
-
Charity & FundraisersHabitat’s Women Build Breakfast
-
Art & ExhibitionsBeginning Beading with Ashley
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningExploring Indigo & Shibori
-
Education & LearningThe Cycle to Success
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningNew & Advanced Indigo & Shibori Techniques
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Briars
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicHeatherly
Monday
-
Education & LearningGet Started Making Helpful Videos
-
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningSt. Patrick's Day Cocktails
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicHeart Strings for Hope
-
Education & LearningValues & Defining Your Lane
-
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Product Photography
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningAlla-Prima Portrait Workshop with Sean Cheetham
-
Charity & Fundraisers11th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon
-
Education & Learning This & ThatFree Indoor Archery Session
-
Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Pet Portraits
-
-
Education & LearningInstant Pot 201
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningAlla-Prima Portrait Workshop with Sean Cheetham
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatOpen Mic Poetry & More