Jerry Fordham

Don’t miss your 1885 southern brunch and lunch favorites on the patio! One-man band, Jerry Fordham, will be on the patio playing a variety of tunes.

Born and raised in Louisiana, his travels in music have taken him to 49 states and 6 countries in Europe. Fordham plays the guitar, saxophone, fiddle, flute, keyboard and harmonica. You won’t want to miss it!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.