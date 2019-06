Guitarist and singer-songwriter, Jimmy Dormire will kick off Sunday Brunch on the 1885 Grill patio. Originally from Michigan, Jimmy has played with numerous music legends and enjoyed a 14- year journey with Grammy nominated “Confederate Railroad”. You won’t want to miss his signature style and tones.

In addition to the great music, we will also be serving your brunch favorites along with a Bloody Mary bar and mimosa specials until 2pm.

*Music weather permitting.