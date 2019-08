Spend your Sunday evening with Nashville singer-songwriter, Jordyn Pepper. Influenced by the country music playing on her town’s only radio station, she finds inspiration in artists such as The Dixie Chicks, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, Patty Griffin, John Butler Trio and Led Zeppelin.

You won’t want to miss this free-spirited combination of rock, folk, blues and country! We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.