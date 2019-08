Spend your Sunday Brunch with local Chattanooga musician, Mark Andrew. Playing crowd pleasing sing-a-longs from the 60’s to present day, his sets combine classic rock, classic country, Motown and the blues.

Join us for Sunday Brunch, mimosa specials and a Bloody Mary bar. Turn brunch into a Sunday Funday with live music on the patio with Mark Andrew!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.