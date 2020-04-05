Growing up on Sand Mountain in Alabama, Old Time Traveler Matt Downer learned to play from his grandfather and other musicians in the area. Matt’s music takes you on a trip back in time to the “good old days” of early American music. He’s played at Rock City, Tivoli Theatre, Nightfall, Riverbend and the International Stringband festival alongside artists like Carolina Chocolate Drops, Pokey Lafarge, Jack Rose, Michael Hurley and Norman Blake.

Enjoy Matt Downer’s Americana music while enjoying lunch or brunch on the patio. Don’t forget about our mimosa specials and Bloody Mary Bar!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.