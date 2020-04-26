Rachel Cole

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Nashville musician, Rachel Cole is coming to Sunday brunch! Enjoy Southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites along with our build your own Bloody Mary Bar. Sunday brunch… 1885 style!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

