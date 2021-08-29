Rowdy Henson
Sunday Funday at 1885 means brunch and live music! Join us on the patio for your southern brunch and lunch favorites along with acoustic blues and southern rock covers from Rowdy Henson.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
to
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
