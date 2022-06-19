Sunday Funday at 1885 Grill St. Elmo means brunch and live music! Join us on the patio for your southern brunch and lunch favorites along with tunes from Sam Steadman!
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
to
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Sunday Funday at 1885 Grill St. Elmo means brunch and live music! Join us on the patio for your southern brunch and lunch favorites along with tunes from Sam Steadman!
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
Education & Learning Food & Drink Home & GardenSpring Garden Cocktails Class
-
Business & Career Home & Garden Talks & ReadingsLove Local Chatt Spotlight Night: POMKT
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Night
-
Concerts & Live MusicJoshua Espinoza Jazz Trio
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Bands Showcase
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Night
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Home & GardenIntermediate Handlettering: Serif and Bounce
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Bands Showcase
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Education & LearningEric Johnson Songbirds MasterClass
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkLisa Reeves
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatJoy of Clay Virtual Auction
-
Business & Career Health & Wellness Talks & ReadingsHuman Design Study Group
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Food & DrinkGreen Drinks
-
Health & Wellness Home & Garden Talks & ReadingsDream Works: Using Lucid Dreaming to Amp Up Your Creative Self
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.