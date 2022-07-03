Sunday Brunch with Sam Steadman

Sunday Funday at 1885 Grill St. Elmo means brunch and live music! Join us on the patio for your southern brunch and lunch favorites along with tunes from Sam Steadman!
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
to
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Sunday Funday at 1885 Grill St. Elmo means brunch and live music! Join us on the patio for your southern brunch and lunch favorites along with tunes from Sam Steadman!
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
Art & Exhibitions Home & GardenBasics of Floral Design: Large Event Centerpiece
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe TN Ruminators
-
Art & ExhibitionsFantasy Collecting Panel
-
Concerts & Live MusicRed Couch Sessions
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Art Show
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Art Show
-
Art & ExhibitionsBlue and Yellow
-
Kids & Family Markets This & ThatHixson Farmers Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicPaul Smith & The Sky High Band
Concerts & Live MusicDrag Rave
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink OutdoorLive Music on the Patio
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkLisa Reeves
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicSunday Brunch and Amber Fults on the Patio
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.