Sam Steadman

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Sunday Funday at 1885 Grill St. Elmo means brunch and live music! Join us on the patio for your southern brunch and lunch favorites along with tunes from Sam Steadman!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Concerts & Live Music
4234953050
