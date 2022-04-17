Sunday Funday at 1885 Grill St. Elmo means brunch and live music! Join us on the patio for your southern brunch and lunch favorites along with tunes from Sam Steadman!
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
to
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
