Smitty the Band

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Smitty the Band

Join us for Sunday Brunch and Smitty on the patio. Smitty the Band is a Florida rock band performing in the nearby areas and beyond. Their music, generated by a trio of bass/vocals, guitar and drums is mostly a colorful groove rock. Performances by this band are driven around a corrosive mix of inspiration and intense emotion toward performing an original brand of rock music. Some songs are more alternative and up-tempo whereas others are more dark and heavy textured. By mixing together numerous influences of Colorful and Psychedelic Hard Rock music, Smitty the Band creates different spins on rock through their vibrant and caustic live performances.

*Music weather permitting.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4234853050
