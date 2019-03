Join us for everyone’s favorite meal, Sunday brunch! Enjoy N.C. Rainbow Trout Hash, Fried Chicken & Waffles and other favorites while listening to Stephen Busie on the patio.

The Dalton native is influenced musicians like John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Ray Charles, he is a fusion of blues, soul and rock. Join us on the patio for a Bloody Mary and some great music!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.