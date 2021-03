Stephen Busie

Enjoy Sunday Brunch on the patio while listening to live music by Stephen Busie. Enjoy your favorite southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites, along with Bloody Marys and mimosas.

Dalton native Stephen Busie is influenced by musicians like John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Ray Charles. he is a fusion of blues, soul and rock. Join us on the patio for brunch and some great music!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.