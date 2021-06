Webb Barringer

Webb Barringer is coming back to the St. Elmo patio! Influenced by the likes of John Prine, William Gay, Larry Brown, Jason Isbell, Drive-by Truckers and Todd Snyder, his music is a self-described mix of “murder folk” and “songs you can play to your girlfriend.”

Enjoy Sunday Funday on the patio with Bloody Mary and mimosa specials along with your favorite southern coastal brunch favorites.

See you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.