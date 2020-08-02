Webb Barringer

to

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Webb Barringer

Webb will be providing the soundtrack on the patio of 1885 Grill in Cambridge Square for Sunday Brunch. Enjoy your southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites while listening to live music on the patio.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4235311885
