Jason Lyles

Enjoy the weekend's favorite meal while listening to the sounds of Jason Lyle on the 1885 Grill St. Elmo patio.

Since 2003 singer-songwriter Jason Lyles has been a regular on the Chattanooga music scene. He delivers an upbeat caffeine-charged blend of power-pop, alternative, Americana and roots rock style. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic guitar, crafty songwriting and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.

Join us for a Sunday Funday, 1885 style!

*Music Scheduled weather permitting.